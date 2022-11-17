Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

