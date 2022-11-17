Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 7,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

