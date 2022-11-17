King Wealth Sells 30,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

King Wealth reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NuVasive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.4 %

NuVasive stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

