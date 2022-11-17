Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 314.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

