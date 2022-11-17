Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.05 million and a P/E ratio of -31.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

