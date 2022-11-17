KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

WMT stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

