KeyCorp Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $51.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.21.
PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE PHM opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
