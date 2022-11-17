KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.