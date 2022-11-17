KeyCorp Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $30.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

