KeyCorp Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $30.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Global-e Online Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
