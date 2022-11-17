KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 387,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,312,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 65,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,951. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.