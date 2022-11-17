KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

