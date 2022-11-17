KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,266,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.86. 60,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

