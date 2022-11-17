KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,124 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,968. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

