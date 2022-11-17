KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $522.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. The company has a market capitalization of $487.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.88 and a 200-day moving average of $514.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

