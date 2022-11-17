KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 309,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

