KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.34. 7,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

