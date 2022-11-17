KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC owned 1.31% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $25.08.

