KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 371,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 163,418 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 101,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $936,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,551 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

