Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Trading Up 0.1 %

KCGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,575. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 218.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.