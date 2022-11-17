Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,393. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 477,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.