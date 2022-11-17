Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging

In related news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,002,452.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,752,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,895,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,002,452.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,521 shares of company stock valued at $307,350. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.