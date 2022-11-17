Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.
Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging
In related news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,002,452.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,752,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,895,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,364,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,002,452.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,521 shares of company stock valued at $307,350. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
