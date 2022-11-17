Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 16.17, but opened at 15.35. Kanzhun shares last traded at 15.61, with a volume of 30,648 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

