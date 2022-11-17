Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,316. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

