Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kamada Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of KMDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,316. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
