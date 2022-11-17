Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,700 ($19.98) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,200 ($14.10).
KNOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.86) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Kainos Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,541.98 ($18.12) on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970 ($23.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5,206.90.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.
