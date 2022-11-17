JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $587.65 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.06% of Globant worth $587,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

