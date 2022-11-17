JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,868,954 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.52% of W. P. Carey worth $563,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

