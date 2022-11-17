Joystick (JOY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,863.13

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.71 million and $49,863.13 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55607451 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,968.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

