Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$6.35. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 583,565 shares.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market cap of C$339.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

