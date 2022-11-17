Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

