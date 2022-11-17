Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 497.84% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $121.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

