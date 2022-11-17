Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $109,025.21 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $109,025.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.06184347 USD and is down -9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113,840.70 traded over the last 24 hours.

