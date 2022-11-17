Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 43.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GAN by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

