Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $26,684,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 262,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

