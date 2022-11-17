Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $231.50. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.