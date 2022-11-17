JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JCDXF. Barclays lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.75 ($16.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.68) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a report on Monday, September 19th. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JCDecaux from €11.70 ($12.06) to €12.10 ($12.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.