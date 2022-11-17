Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,978,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

