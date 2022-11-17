Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $164,765.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,978,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.