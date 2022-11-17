James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

James River Group Trading Up 0.1 %

JRVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at James River Group

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other James River Group news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.