Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
See Also
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.