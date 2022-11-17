Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

