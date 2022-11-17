Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,242 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

