Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.64. 500,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

