Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 1,244,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

