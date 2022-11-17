J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
J.Jill Price Performance
NYSE JILL traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.Jill (JILL)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.