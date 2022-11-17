J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

J.Jill Price Performance

NYSE JILL traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

J.Jill Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Read More

