IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 599.4 days.

IWG Stock Down 2.6 %

IWGFF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IWGFF shares. Peel Hunt cut IWG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

