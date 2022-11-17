Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and traded as high as C$11.25. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 1,100,999 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a current ratio of 22.59. The company has a market cap of C$12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.88.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
