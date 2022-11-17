Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 11.24 and last traded at 11.25. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 160,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.20.

IE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

