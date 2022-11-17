Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,377,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 11.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down 1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting 10.80. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,897. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.90.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

