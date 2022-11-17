ISS A/S (ISSDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS: ISSDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – ISS A/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/8/2022 – ISS A/S was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – ISS A/S was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – ISS A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/18/2022 – ISS A/S was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ISS A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

