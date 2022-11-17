iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) PT Lowered to $11.00

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

