iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 30th

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.90. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

