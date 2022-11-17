iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 30th

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.90. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.