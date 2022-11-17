iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $143.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

